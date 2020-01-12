Plastic pollution alarming: EMA

By Tendai Sahondo

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has expressed concern over the alarming levels of plastic pollution in the country which according to a recent research, accounts for 18% of the country’s annual waste generation.

Speaking in an interview, EMA Communications officer, Joyce Shingai Chapungu said the shocking levels of plastic pollution are unacceptable.

“It is alarming that plastic waste contributes 18% of the waste that is generated in Zimbabwe, which is a significant amount as most plastic is not biodegradable. Plastic takes ages to degrade, thereby stressing the environment. Sometimes plastic is washed away into water bodies which can go on to pollute the seas that they spill into.

“Plastics can block storm drains resulting in flash floods. Plastics can also block sewer pipes, resulting in sewer bursts. If ingested by livestock or wildlife, the animals can die which is averse to progress as wildlife is a major tourist attraction in Zimbabwe. We remain committed to working with the public in the reduction of plastic pollution so that our tourism industry will thrive.

“We are therefore advocating for the use of alternatives, particularly in the packaging industry. Instead of buying plastic packaging, people could use shopping bags which are more durable and biodegradable,” she said.

Chapungu said Zimbabwe is also taking into account global trends and measures aimed at eliminating single use plastics.

“The United Nations Environment Assembly held in March proffered solutions to tackling the use of plastics. Strategies were clearly laid out for member states to follow and these include awareness raising, research and development, creating synergies with industry in advocating for alternatives and formulation of policies and legislations regarding the phasing out of single use plastics.

“EMA is currently engaging manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, recyclers and distributors of plastics so we can work together in coming up with solutions that are suitable for our nation towards tackling plastic use,” she said.

Programs that EMA has spearheaded include the ongoing monthly cleanup campaigns led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“The clean-up campaign is meant to make sure that all our areas are clean, thereby cleaning the plastic waste that could be burdening the environment,” she added.ENDS//