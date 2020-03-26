Police successfully enforce bars’ lockdown

Reporter

IT was not business as usual in Kuwadzana last night as police enforced a lockdown on all bars and beerhalls with teargas fired to disperse the crowds of revelers, who had defied Government’s call close all bars, in the wake of the first death recorded due to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a late night investigation conducted by The BusinessConnect reporters at Kuwadzana 2, 4 and Extension, respectively, hordes of revelers could be seen scurrying for cover and running away from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who were patrolling at the popular ‘K2’ area, around 19:30Hrs.

Police detail could be seen manning all routes leading to the Kuwadzana 2 shopping complex, while a few police trucks could be seen strategically positioned at different points.

Some revelers were however rounded up by police for defying government’s order to close all bars and nightclubs, in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 that has caused one death so far, in Zimbabwe, after business tycoon’s son, Zororo Makamba succumbed to the bug.

In Kuwadzana Extension’s Ciphra shopping centre, there were reported cases of running battles of revelers and police, as authorities continued the push to discourage the gathering of crowds.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on a bucket list of measures being put in place by his administration to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has accounted for nearly 20.000 deaths, so far, according to John Hopkins University data.

In his address to the nation, President Mnangagwa said, “with immediate effect, Government has put a blanket ban on gatherings around night clubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasiums and sporting activities, until further.

“I am aware that this curtailment of social activities will be hard on all of us. However, such tough measures have become necessary and unavoidable for our collective safety as a nation.”

According to leading British tabloid, The Sun, Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of 20.334 people around the world. Of that number, 13.581 occurred in Europe, which is now seen as the epicenter of the global pandemic. Italy has recorded 7.503 deaths, the highest number of any country since the outbreak began, while Spain has reportedly seen 3.434 deaths, and China’s fatalities stand at 3.281.