PRAZ transforming government procurement systems

THE Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) has embarked on an ambitious drive to digitise procurement processes in the country as part of the ease of doing business initiative, which is being championed by the Office the President and Cabinet.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Business Connect, PRAZ Chief Executive Officer, Nyasha Chizu (NC) said the country stands to reap multiple benefits from the digital transformation which will usher in a new age of transparency and improved efficiency. Varaidzo Zhakata (VZ) sat down with the CEO to hear more on the digital migration and allied matters.

VZ: PRAZ recently commenced online supplier registration as part of its envisioned digital transformation. How important is this to the procurement processes in Zimbabwe?

NC: We are excited because this is the first time we are rolling out online registration; previously, registration was based on a purely manual system. However, I am happy to say that we have now developed a module out of our global electronic government procurement system.

We attach great importance to this development, as it is in line with the ease of doing business drive. One can now use any platform to pay and make submission from anywhere. Prior to this development people were complaining that it is difficult to register because PRAZ is in Harare. So we are saying no, with online registration you can do it wherever you are.

Our database will now be accessible with the certificate issued online. When you have paid your fee, you simply go to the website and download your certificate, which will have a QR code for authentication. In this way, the digital migration will protect our clients as some unscrupulous elements were registering companies pretending to be PRAZ, fleecing people of their money. However online registration will actually channel companies to the right place. These people are so cunning and daring to the extent that at one point we had a fictitious PRAZ poster right in front of our offices so we think online registration is the way to go.

VZ: How will the accessibility of the database be beneficial to procuring entities and the public at large?

As regulators, we are responsible for managing the conduct of suppliers, so if there are suppliers who are found on the wrong side, we embark on a process of debarment, which will actually indicate that this supplier is blacklisted. So in terms of our regulations, anyone can actually check the status of the supplier by going to our website.

VZ: Have you debarred Solution Motors which bought in 20 luxury vehicles for state entities and failed to pay duty for them. The company has also been fingered by the auditor-general for failing to deliver vehicles to government.

NC: We are waiting for ZIMRA processes and investigations to see whether Solution Motors was the one that was fleecing ZIMRA or it was their agent, if it is established that it was Solution Motors who were not paying duty, we will institute disciplinary procedures in terms of our Act. When charged with an offense they will give us their defence before a determination is made whether they are guilty or not. If found guilty, they will be suspended for a period, depending on the gravity of the offence.

VZ: Is the bidding process also going to be conducted online?

NC: Yes, like I said, online registration is one of the modules of our electronic government procurement system. The whole bidding process to contract management will be on an electronic platform. We now have the strategy and specification; we are now looking for funds so that we can procure the electronic system.

I am encouraging all bidders who are interested in dealing with public services to register because the requirement of the law is that you need to be registered to trade with the public sector.

VZ: You are a fairly new kid on the block as you were bought in to replace the lethargic and flawed State Procurement Board (SPB). How have you fared so far?

NC: As regulators we have tried to assist procurement entities to migrate from the Procurement Act to the new Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act which brought in the regulator. Therefore, one of our main issues was just to try and assist procurement entities to align with the new law. You will find we have quite a number of entities that have been registered to date and authorised to conduct procurement. The Act states that a procuring entity should be registered before it starts procuring if their single procurement is above US$200 000 for construction, US$10 000 for goods and US$50 000 for services.

We are also responsible for issuing guidelines. Over the past year we issued six guidelines mainly to do with handling contract variations. We have therefore been facilitative in ensuring that procurement entities comply with the law.

We are now working on gathering statistics in public procurement; we hope that by February 2020 our 2019 report will be ready. The report will show how much was procured, what value of contracts were completed, we will go further to see the most common procurement methods that were used.

VZ: What is the objective of this report?

NC: As a regulator, we are there to advice the government to best ways of dealing with procurement issues, so if we collect statistics we are able to analyse and proffer solutions to some situations that would have been inflicted by the outcome of those statistics.

VZ: Have you faced any teething challenges?

NC: One of the major challenges that we are facing is that the new law brought in a paradigm shift, the State Procurement Board used to make procurement decisions for procurement entities, so, you find up to today you still get requests for authority to procure and yet we are now a regulator. However, this Act says the Authority gives guidelines of a general nature not any authorising any transaction. Someone will say I am requesting authority to do direct procurement of something; we are not in that space, that is the decision of the procuring entity.

VZ: What then is your role on procurement matters?

NC: We are a secretariat of the Special Procurement Oversight Committee (SPOC), SPOC is a committee which reviews tender awards before they are communicated to establish whether processes have been complied with. The SPOC looks at things like advertising, clear specifications, proper evaluation and consistence of award with criteria.

VZ: Have you noticed any corrupt tendencies to date in the procurement processes?

NC: Indeed, corrupt tendencies have been noticed, they are usually revealed during the review process, we usually see this on product and supplier specifications. Our processes provide for a review by participants, they have the right to challenge the tender process. However, what we have seen is that our bidding community are not attentive to these details, for that reason they lose out on the appeal window, which is provided. We might say there is corruption, but we are also saying the Act provides a measure to limit unreasonable specification, which is designed to limit competition which can be construed to be corruption.

VZ: Going forward what can we expect from PRAZ?

NC: We are professionalising procurement, by coming up with regulations, which we hope will be in place by the first quarter of next year. To this end, we will issue our procurement officers with practising licenses under which they will sign an undertaking to be bound by a code of ethics which will be part of our general regulations. If one violates the code, then the license will be revoked and that officer will no longer be in a position to practise public procurement.

In addition, we are pushing for the extension of our transitional period by another year in accordance with the Act. Initially we were given a 2-year transitional period that has proved inadequate. Cabinet has already approved the principles. This has been necessitated by the delay in the issuance of professionalization regulations.

When we came in, there was a paradigm shift which affected even structures in public entities. Procurement was removed from finance and administration; it was made to stand alone, so there is need for people to adapt to the new order.ENDS//