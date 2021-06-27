Prioritise informal traders in economic planning – VISET

By Staff Reporter

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) has implored the Government to prioritise the informal sector in its economic planning and offer incentives that can better enhance contributions of the sector to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), as it does to other economic sectors.

VISET noted that the government should consider the contribution of the informal sector to the economy, as it is the biggest employer in the country.

VISET further urged the government to be partial, purposeful, and proactive by formulating plans that can be implemented not only in the event of a lockdown, but rather as social safety nets for the millions of men and women, plying their trade and bringing in significant revenue for the country’s GDP.

“There are often misconceptions on the contribution of the informal sector to the national economy by those willing to suffer selective amnesia forgetting that at present the sector is the biggest employer in the country, despite retrogressive, insensitive actions by government as the illogical, cruel, and barbaric demolitions that have time and again been carried out on the sector,” noted VISET in a statement.

The organisation pointed out that careful planning needs to be put in place to ensure social security for the informal sector is approved and informal traders are not subjected to abuse and patronage, due to lack of safeguards.

VISET expressed hope that the ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare will consider taking up a policy paper on a comprehensive social security scheme proposal for the informal sector that they tabled in the past.