Property sector banking on vaccination program for growth

By Edward Mukaro

THE Property sector expects a decline in rent payment default rates, buoyed by the country’s spirited COVID- 19 vaccination program, which has gained momentum over the past weeks, as Government eyes achieving the initial target of 60 percent (%) herd immunity, with expectations of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of 2021 in site.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect, the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) president, Alexander Millin said the ongoing vaccination program would see improvement in fortunes for the property sector.

“Rental payment default rates are expected to level off as the rollout of the vaccination programme gains momentum and business confidence and operations improve.

“Overall rental collections should improve resulting in improved cash flows and revenue generation. Growth in dividends should remain subdued,” said Millin.

The REIZ president added that there is a projected growth in the property sector, especially now, a time where the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, hence; there is room for working on unfinished business projects, while also adding that the current prevailing conditions could as well lure the much-needed investment from the diaspora.

“Lifting or relaxation of lockdown measures implies normalisation of business and economic activity. There could be increased demand for real estate services as the focus will be on expediting unfinished projects for example construction projects, sales projects and letting projects.

“The diaspora market could view the lifting of the lockdown as an opportunity to pursue and where necessary concretize real estate investments,” he said.

However, Millin added that players in the sector could consider a change of use of a property as a strategy, considering turning properties into student accommodation spaces and for retail use. Multi-storey retail is also another option, as an adaption strategy to an ever-changing environment.

COVID- 19 has had an adverse effect on the property sector, especially the office space sector, firms resorted to restricting employees to working from home as the business community adapted to the ‘new normal.

COVID- 19 has impacted the office business for now, while the retail and residential space has been resilient, as some Landlords are prepared to accept vacant properties rather than contending with errant tenants.