Property sector in for the long haul

By Edward Mukaro

THE property sector is in for a ‘very hard time’, according to business development analyst, Kudzai Chagunda, as the globe is in the middle of a slow down because of the negative effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

As the pandemic wreaked havoc in various sectors of the business community across the global village, the property has been one of the severely hard-hit sectors, as businesses resorted to working from home (WFH) as governments put in place restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, Chagunda expressed concern over the property sector’s recovery, saying it would take time for things to get back to the old way of doing business.

“Globally, it’s going to be interesting, but all signs show there will be a reversion to the mean as soon as it is possible. An example is working from home, which has been possible for very long; I have worked in a WFH arrangement since 2019. But the world only moved to it when it needed to and this is a bad sign.

“Once the world doesn’t need to, it will revert to the old way of doing things because the old way satisfied certain needs such as personalities that value physical presence, especially when they are bosses in organisations. From a global perspective, we are already in the middle of slow down and should expect the recovery to take longer than the slow down took,” said Chagunda.

Zeroing down to Zimbabwe, he expressed that the local property sector is underperforming as compared to the global standards, of which the commonplace is 5 percent (%)

“The Zimbabwean property sector is a very poor performer. Rental yields in Zimbabwe are around 1% in a world, where 12% is achievable and 5% is commonplace.

“And to that, our spotty records with property rights and repatriation of funds (this is improving) there is o reason a foreign investor would be immediately interested in Zimbabwe. That said, from a strategic point of view, some may be interested,” he said.