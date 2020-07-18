Revamp Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital first – Commentators

By Wellington Zimbowa

GOVERNMENT has been urged to redirect funds for renowned liberation heroine, Mbuya Nehanda’s sculpture, to revamping and capacitating Parirenyatwa Hospital’s maternity ward, and that it (Maternity Ward) be is named in honour of the pioneer female liberation guru.

Recently, the government announced plans to erect Mbuya Nehanda’s sculpture in the central business district (CBD), igniting widespread public comments from critics.

Hard critics said it was a ritual bid by the presidency, while others contended that the move gives a peak on government’s nature of mispriorities at a time when the country is battling to ensure a ticking public health system, and social security of the vulnerable in the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

However, tourism and heritage stakeholders embraced the idea.

“It’s so absurd that the country is splashing so much money just for a sculpture. We don’t overlook the historic work of Mbuya Nehanda, but at this point in time, there are better priorities.

“People are starving, there is no food in their homes and there is a deep water crisis that is affecting even hospitals.

“The only due honour that can be done for Mbuya Nehanda is to boost the Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” Garikayi Mapanjo a Harare resident.

A Parirenyatwa medical doctor said the maternity ward at the country major referral hospital is in a dire state, with nurses scrounging for basic health accessories, such as surgical gloves that are critical for deliveries, among other operational challenges.

“Can you imagine that some midwives are buying their own surgical gloves, as the hospital is not providing adequate surgical gloves.

“If they don’t do this, they risk not only exposing themselves but the babies as well,” she said in anonymity.

The doctor said that Mbuya Nehanda was persecuted in her quest to guarantee the people’s freedoms, including that of access to better health, yet many Zimbabweans are struggling to secure basic healthcare.

However, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said Mbuya Nehanda’s sculpture in the CBD will be a major tourist attraction, especially for international tourists.

The tourism authority’s head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti appeared on the state broadcaster, ZTV defending the move, saying that, other countries have also done that.

The National Monument and Museums of Zimbabwe said Mbuya Nehanda’s sculpture will go a long way in reinforcing the country’s cultural heritage.