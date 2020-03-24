Revise data rates for easy access to Covid-19 information: Chamisa

By Edward Mukaro

THE Movement for Democratic Change – Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa has called for a concerted effort from stakeholders in the economy, especially mobile service providers to avail special packages in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) to enable Zimbabweans to get timeous updates on developments, in the wake of the first death to Covid-19, in the country.

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded its first death from Covid19 on the 23rd March after business tycoon James Makamba’s son, Zororo Makamba succumbed to the killer virus that has accounted for more than 14.000 deaths, so far, across the globe.

Scientists across the globe are at pains trying to get a cure for the virus, which was first reported in China before spreading in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Australia and Africa, respectively.

Addressing journalists during a conference called by the MDC-A; Advocate Chamisa rallied mobile operators to play a big part by enabling citizens to access data at reasonable rates.

“We are calling upon mobile network operators like Econet, NetOne and other internet service providers to give a special dispensation of availing mobile data and services for various institutions and various personalities and individuals to try and sensitize the nation about this pandemic,” said Adv. Chamisa.

He added that Government should take time to consider placing a tax waiver on certain to enable the importation on critical material needed to protect the people from the spread of Covid-19.

“We also call upon government to consider Tax riddance and waive duties to enable a plan for peace to bring support, protective clothing, hand sanitizers, and ventilators that will be in short supply within a short space of time.”

The MDC-A president also called upon the corporate sector and well wishers to support the poor and vulnerable during these trying times, while also taking the time to encourage business to enable employees to work from home, like his party done to protect its workforce, in light of the Covid-19.