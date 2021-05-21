Right to basic education hindered by COVID- 19

Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on the socio-economic livelihoods and well-being of a large section of the population in Zimbabwe, chief among them the right to basic education and social well being of children, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has said.

In a research conducted by the ZPP, several sectors were greatly affected by the deadly pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed the right to education and the social well-being of children. According to a ZIMSTATS PICES report (2020), a majority of children as of July 2020 were not able to engage in online or distance learning. The worst affected were those in rural areas where only one-quarter of children engaged in distance learning. This has the risk of widening the emerging and growing inequalities in education. Closure of schools during lockdown took away the protective sanctuary for children – offered by schools – leaving them exposed to sexual exploitation and abuse, including drug abuse, and there was reportedly an increase in child marriages during the lockdown.

Similarly, COVID- 19 affected the health delivery system, which was already underfunded and dilapidated, undermining the right to health for many people. Public health facilities faced several challenges which affected their capacity to provide basic and emergency healthcare during the pandemic, for example, the lack of equipment, limited intensive care unit beds and ventilators, lack of PPE, staff shortages, poor remuneration and working conditions for frontline health workers, among many other challenges. Some health facilities were closed after COVID-19 infections were reported, such that several people failed to access critical health services such as maternity services for pregnant women, access to life-saving support in case of emergencies, and access to medication to chronic patients suffering from HIV/AIDS or Tuberculosis.

Furthermore, COVID- 19 affected millions of people who depend on the informal economy, contract and casual workers in the formal sectors, with women being the worst affected. Closure of informal economy businesses, marketplaces and vending sites deprived them of their sources of livelihoods and incomes. Vendors and small-scale food producers reported disruptions in the supply chains, low sales, high rates of produce leftovers and spoilages (for those selling perishable goods), which threatened profits, and a decline in the number of customers visiting vending sites or informal markets.

There were high job losses in the retail and other service sectors, as well as reduction or disappearance of wages for most contract and casual workers. COVID- 19 also affected food consumption and food and nutrition security as households lost incomes, while food prices went up due to the inflationary shocks induced by the pandemic.

Moreso, disproportionately affected women, as cases of gender-based violence were reported to have increased exponentially from the onset of the lockdown. Women’s access to sexual and reproductive health services, access to pre and post-natal care, neonatal care, among other healthcare services unique to their needs, was significantly disrupted. Some women failed to access family planning services, leading to unplanned pregnancies. Unpaid domestic and care work increased exponentially during the lockdown, as women and girls were confined at home and were expected to take up more responsibilities of maintaining the home and providing care to the rest of the family.