RioZim appoints new CEO

By Lucy Tandi

RIOZIM has appointed Manit Mukesh Shah as its new chief executive, succeeding Bhekinkosi Nkomo, who is to step down after three years at the helm. Manit, who has been with the company, as Chief Operating Officer will take up his new role from July 2020.

“The Board of Directors of RioZim Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manit Mukesh Shah, as chief executive officer with effect from 1 July 2020. Manit replaces RioZim Limited’s current chief executive officer Mr. Bhekinkosi Nkomo, whose term ends on the 30th of June, 2020, following his decision to step down to pursue other career opportunities,” said RioZim in a statement.

Prior to this appointment, Manit has been heavily involved in the operations and management of RioZim, as chief operations officer, where he led teams that have unlocked value across all the six operations of RioZim. He also sits on the Board as an Executive Director.

“For close to seven years, Manit has played an integral part in the strategic development and plan execution at RioZim Limited. During his time with the company, he has consistently shown a strong strategic and operating acumen, as well as, demonstrated a longstanding commitment to environmental and social responsibility within mining, which is central to RioZim’s decision making and corporate strategy,” said RioZim.

He started his career in auditing, corporate finance before he discovered his true passion for operations and turnaround management.

Having lived and worked in four continents, he brings to the steering wheel, innovation, and high growth strategies obtained through extensive exposure gained across diverse industries.

He earned his Master’s in Finance and attended LMBS and the London

School of Economics. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) and the ISACA in the USA. Manit is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

“The Board, Management and the entire RioZim family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Bheki for steering the company with distinction, through an eight-year-long career, wherein he served in different capacities and rose through the ranks to lead the company as CEO in 2017. We wish him all the success in his future endeavors.”