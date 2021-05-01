Schools slowly becoming COVID- 19 hotspots – analysts

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

COVID- 19 continues to ravage Zimbabwean schools, this follows mass testing and contact tracing that followed the detection of the COVID- 19 cases at several schools, with most cases being recorded in Matabeleland Schools.

Schools in Matabeleland like Sacred Heart Girls High school recently recorded a total number of 46 COVID- 19 cases; another boarding school in Umzingwane district recorded 55 positive cases bringing the two schools’ COVID- 19 cases to 519 cases, as of April 23 2021, reports said.

Embakwe High School in Plumtree also recorded 91 cases including students and teachers, who tested positive for the virus and Mzilikazi Primary and High school recorded 38 active cases and 8 of them being staff members, while St David’s Bonda Girls high, a boarding school in Manicaland Province reported 120 infections and Prince Edward recorded 7 A’ level borders with the virus.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that six of the 7 new cases reported on the 26th of April in Matabeleland North are from a boarding school

During a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa stated that the situation was under control, yet records are revealing that cases in schools are increasing almost every day.

“Government would like to re-assure the nation that the situation is under control and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic,” she said.

As the 2021-winter season approaches, the success in preventing the pandemic from spreading seems to be difficult to contain, especially among pupils.

Medical experts repeatedly implored the Government to delay the opening of schools, due to an imminent, deadly third wave. Seemingly, the third wave is already upon us as we approach the winter season.

It is extremely worrying to hear health experts say there are concerned with the rate at which COVID-19 infections are spreading and cases keep on rising.

One expert went to the extent of suggesting that schools are becoming the biggest super-spreaders of COVID-19 and the government should consider closing them before the situation spirals out of control.

Currently, a total number of cumulative COVID- 19 cases stood at 38,191, with 35,517 recoveries and 1,565 deaths.