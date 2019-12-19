Seedco solidifies footprint on continent

By Anyway Machani

SEEDCO regional director Dennis Zaranyika says the seed firm continues to make inroads in all African markets, solidifying the brand in most agro based economies

Speaking at a media luncheon held at the company’s headquarters Zaranyika said the company is now present in Harare 17 African countries and has managed to attain the stakeholders’ seal of approval through provision of high quality seeds.

“As Seedco we have been providing high quality seeds. We have been making sure that the country is seed secured not only in Zimbabwe; you now know that we are now in 17 African countries.

“Wherever we have gone, we have become an instant hit in terms of being the corporate that we are and in terms of the performance of our products, they perform very well. Tanzania is coming up very strongly, Kenya has come of age, and Ghana and Nigeria are coming of age. All the regions of Africa are coming of age providing seed that is also providing food for those parts,” said Zaranyika.

He also Seedco has diversified from maize seed to horticulture where continents like Europe and Russia are already expressing their interests in the country’s horticultural products.

“We have branched off into horticulture, Europe is yearning for our horticultural products, Asia is also yearning for similar products so we just need to put our act together and grow horticulture that is required for exports,” he added.

Seedco has since invested in a central drying facility that is expected to increase the productivity in seed farmers by minimizing seed losses and allowing them to rotate two crops in the same field in a year.

“We are putting up what we are calling a central drying facility whereby now farmers or seed growers will produce seed at farms and it is collected and brought here at 33 to 35% moisture content and dried here.

“There are massive benefits because farmers have been losing a lot of seed during the drying and storage periods, so some quit big amounts of seed were being lost but the other advantage is that farmers will be able to utilize the same piece of land twice a year. So they harvest in January, the seed comes here and they can put a winter crop or even horticulture,” said the regional director.

Zaranyika urged the agriculture sector to produce exportable products to increase foreign currency that the country is urgently needs to sustain the economy.

“We should be exporting; I do not want to talk about how much we are exporting. My role is to really motivate interest in coming up with products that are exportable so that we can have the forex that we direly need,” he added.