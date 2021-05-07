‘Shoot to kill infrastructure vandals’ – NRZ beckons government

By Wellington Zimbowa

REELING from grappling cases of damage to its infrastructure – costing millions of hard currency –the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has called for a holistic intervention approach to rescue the ailing rails operator, including a ‘shoot to kill’ policy targeting unruly artisanal miners threatening its viability, especially in gold-rich areas.

This follows Information, Broadcasting Services and Media Minster, Monica Mutsvangwa’s Tuesday revelations that Cabinet has enlisted special security services along the recently invaded Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway corridor to deter artisanal mining activities damaging that corridor’s infrastructure.

NRZ spokesperson, Nyasha Maravanyika, welcomed Government’s move, but implored for a hard stance, which includes a wide and fearless conviction of perpetrators; through stiffer penalties, a joint collaboration campaign against key national infrastructure destruction, as well as the complete overhaul of national policy on railways.

He said since 2018, the company lost US$3.663.725 million through vandalism and theft, as well as, illegal mining activities around its infrastructure as well as an avoidable US$200 000 in repairs.

But, the NRZ spokesperson said although illegal mining was spurring the damage cost against its infrastructure, which he put it, there are many actors violating the Railways Act Chapter.

“As NRZ, we applaud the trajectory that government has taken, through the deployment of security arms to safeguard its infrastructure as the government is an NRZ shareholder.

“I think we have to do the hard way. The second step now is to introduce a shoot to kill policy to protect lives and goods,” he said.

He added that the legislation doesn’t condone any activities within at least 45 metres on either side of the railway line and at crossroads doesn’t condone any activities, either agriculture or mining, within 360 meters.

According to the parastatal, which is currently wooing investor partnerships, illegal mining operations threatening its operation that are spread nationwide, especially in Bindura and other areas in Mashonaland Central as well as in the Great Dyke mineral areas of Kwekwe and Shurugwi.

The NRZ spokesperson also highlighted that the state-run rail – liner was overwhelmed with responsibility, as it was both the operator and regulator.

He called for a similar setup, akin to that of the telecommunications and national roads set-up, where the operator and the regulator are clearly defined; although appreciating efforts to unbundle NRZ to achieve such a scenario, as spelt out in government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), launched in December last year.

State-run operators such as the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), TelOne and NetOne, have been partnering in a campaign against national infrastructure vandalism, according to Maravanyika, although he lamented progress support from policymakers.

He also bemoaned weak sentences or pardoning of the convicted criminals, saying it can be very minimum of up to 3-years and usually not longer than 10-years, saying this was an enticement for repeat offenders as he said was the case, some 5-years ago.

High profile Zimbabweans such as business people and politicians have also been fingered in the vandalism of key national infrastructure, according to the NRZ.

Maravanyika said at a Jumbo Mine campaign in Bindura, some miners said they were sent to carry out their illegal mining operations at NRZ premises, in violation of the Railways Act and were on a ‘ticket.

NRZ through the support of its chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, is undergoing anti-destruction campaigns in Mash Central Province.