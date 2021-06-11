Short in the arm for rural women,..as ZWMB launches economic developmental projects

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank (ZWMB) has launched bakery and poultry projects for women, as a means to proffer financial solutions to challenges being faced in various rural communities across the country.

While addressing congregates at the handover of flour to beneficiaries in Mberengwa North Constituency, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said, “As a ministry, we support and encourage rural industrialisation. I came here to launch economic women empowerment and support what ZWMB has done for Mberengwa North women. I am here to empower any woman who is willing to be empowered. Bread must be baked in rural areas by themselves so that all rural women will be successful,” said Dr Nyoni.

Added Dr Nyoni: “The project has gone a long way to enable access to bread in rural, peri-urban, and urban areas. It introduced competition in the bakery industry, which is healthy in the regulation of prices. Our women are now financially literate, as they can now run their bakeries as viable businesses.

“The benefits of the program at the local level are immense as our communities play an important role in urban and rural industrialization, employment creation, local value chain development, and improving our food and nutrition security. As we strive to transform our Nation into a prosperous upper-middle-income economy, by the year 2030, a key success driver is a healthy and productive workforce. We can only be such a productive workforce if food is made available on the table at an affordable price and in adequate quantities.

Speaking on the same occasion, ZWMB chief executive officer Mandas Marikanda said, “In line with the United Nations (UN), all women should be economically empowered and as ZWMB we brought poultry and bakery projects to Mberengwa rural women to empower them economically, and these projects will be solutions to their problems.

“We gave 60 groups of 10 people poultry feed, flour, pre-mix, yeast, and cooking oil so that the beneficiaries will create their own employment through bakery and poultry projects.”

Commenting on the project, Mberengwa North Member of Parliament Tafanana Zhou said these projects, which ZWMB brought will empower women both socially and economically.

“I am happy to see this happening in Mberengwa, especially to rural women. Men are also empowered as their wives are empowered.“

Speaking to one of the beneficiaries, group leader ‘Hama Maoko’ said, “We are so grateful to receive flour, pre-mix, cooking oil and yeast to start our own business which will give us money for survival and school fees.”

ZWMB is a development finance institution formed by the Government of Zimbabwe to answer women’s financial inclusion challenges, through tailor-made financial solutions.