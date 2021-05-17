SMEs get lifeline from Foreign Exchange Auction

By Wellington Zimbowa

OVER 3 000 large and Small to Medium Enterprises companies have benefited from about US$100 million from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Foreign Exchange (RBZ) Auction to date, according to RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya.

“In terms of the foregoing, the 1 334 beneficiaries of the Main Foreign Exchange Auction over the period June 2020 to April 2021 are listed hereunder for public information. A list of the 1 744 beneficiaries of the SMEs Foreign Exchange Auction during the same period is also attached,” said Dr Mangudya, in a recent update.

The SMEs sector received a total of US$80.7 million with Amalgamated Chemical Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Liteflush Investments, National Spiceworks being top beneficiaries among others.

The RBZ’s Foreign Exchange Auction Floor also extended over US$1 billion to big companies, through the Main Foreign Exchange.

Blue Ribbon Foods received a total of US$17.2 million; Varun Beverages got US$15.2 million, while Cangrow and United Refineries received US$13.8 million and US$12.7 million respectively.

Other top recipients include Olivine Industries, TelOne, Dairibord Zimbabwe Private Limited and Windmill Private Limited with big mining, energy and clothing manufacturing companies being on the list as well.

The highest amount allotted to the sector’s company so far is US$548 213 and a low of US$ 1 299.

The RBZ auction was established in June 2020 and while it has been hailed by industries through the Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries for breathing a lifeline to industries.

However, former finance minister Tendai Biti said the Auction was a scam.

As of April 2021, annual inflation had reduced to 194%, down from a high of 837%, recorded at the peak reached last year.

Month on month inflation for the same month stood at 1.58% thus creating a better environment for companies to have long term planning and projections.