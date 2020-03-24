SMEs to continue operations, despite Coronavirus threat

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government of Zimbabwe’s cocktail of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) will, for now, see informal business traders being allowed to carry-out business, as usual, although citizens have been implored to limit visits to such markets.

Worldwide, governments have been taking stern measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19, as the death toll has reached unprecedented levels with a reported over 14.000 deaths recorded, as of late last night, so far.

Addressing the nation, late last night, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Government was putting in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and activity at informal markets had to be closely monitored.

“While government will not, at this stage, close down informal markets, citizens are encouraged to limit their visits to such markets, and in any case to reduce the members involved, as well as, frequencies to these markets.

“Health personnel, security personnel and other volunteer workers will be deployed in these markets to enhance screening services.

“Members of the public are thus urged to assist any such measures and processes,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President also urged employers to explore the possibility of having employees work from home, while also practicing the United Nations World health organization’s (WHO) social distancing parameters, while at work.

“Business associations of employers are encouraged to explore creative ways of reducing human concentrations at work stations.

“Additionally, they are encouraged to observe safe social distancing parameters, as set by WHO.

“Wherever possible, non-essential staff, or even essential staff whose services can be efficiently rendered from home, should be encouraged to take turns to work, or to serve from home, respectively,” he added.

Amongst the cocktail of measures to curb the spread of the bug by government include the restriction on human traffic, although this will not affect returning residents, as screening will be enforced, strictly, inline with the best practices and guidelines prescribed by the WHO. However, movement of cargo will continue normally.

On the 17th March, 2020, Zimbabwe declared the Covid-19 outbreak a ‘National Disaster’.

So far, Zimbabwe has lost one life to the bug from the reported 3 cases, so far.