Stakeholders have a key role in formalization of SMEs – Makotose

By Edward Mukaro

PROFESSIONAL Chamber of Commerce and Industry managing director, Delight Makotose has urged stakeholders to step up the informal sector’s formalization to improve the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product.

About 76 percent (%) of all employment in the country is currently housed in the MSMEs sector, which naturally positions the sector as a very useful source of livelihoods since it absorbs retrenches from closing companies, school leavers, youth, women and those with disabilities.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Makotose said more needs to be done by the responsible authority to tap into the SMEs sector.

“SMEs are a cash cow for revenue generation. Yes, there is the formalization aspect, which is going on, as all organisations have to be registered so that they get to the digital platform of the department, which deals with company registrations.

“And what government and us as champions of SMEs should do is to encourage SMEs to register. If government assists in the development aspects of SMEs, including organisations like the Professional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PICCI), we can actually direct these entrepreneurial people to do proper business,” he said.

As a way of conscientising small business players to formalise operations so as to fully appreciate the benefits of doing so, the PICCI boss urged the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to increase its presence.

“People get scared of the unknown. What ZIMRA should do is to go on all platforms such as radios and televisions. They should have boots doted across the country – talking to people.

“There is that big gap, whereby the revenue collector is not doing enough to conscientise the enterprising public to say, with your business, this is what you can get, what are the pros and cons of formalization or what are the benefits of paying revenue to the government,” added Makotose.

THE Government of Zimbabwe is aiming to enhance Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operations to enhance their productivity and quality, while also increasing formal employment, through the impending revised MSME Policy Framework.

Despite making a positive contribution to the rejuvenation of the economy, the SMEs sector continues to face many challenges, but with the coming of the revised policy, the government hopes these challenges will be addressed.