Stop persecuting journalists, activists – CiZC

By Edward Mukaro

CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition has castigated the arrest and persecution of journalists and activists exercising their constitutional right while imploring the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) to act and correct the country’s human rights situation.

The call, which comes hard on the heels of the arrests of veteran award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume comes amid a public outroar on various social media sites, with most expressing their displeasure at the manner and arrest of Chin’ono.

Yesterday in the afternoon, the Zimbabwe Republic Police was to release a statement confirming that they had arrested Chin’ono, as Twitter was awash with the news of an alleged abduction of the journalist, who is being charged with allegedly “incitement to participate in public violence”.

ZRP is holding both Chin’ono and Ngarivhume, as they await trial.

In a statement directed to the GoZ, SADC and AU, CZC expressed displeasure at the “barbaric actions of state agents saying, “We are concerned about the human rights situation in Zimbabwe and we urge the Government of Zimbabwe to stop the arrests and persecution of journalists and activists exercising their constitutional duties.

“The Barbaric action of the state security agents is a clear violation of the constitution and have no place in a democratic society. We thus reiterate bodies like SADC and the Africa Union to intervene meaningfully with a sustainable solution for Zimbabwe.”

ZRP in a statement yesterday said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of Contravening Section 187 (1)(a) as read with Section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, “incitement to participate in public violence.”