“Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle – Napoleon Hill”

By Chester Dimairho

The greatest pitfall many business owners fail to avoid is poor, manipulated or no communication at all with their team. Communication is very key for any human relationships, whatever the purpose of that relationship. Entrepreneurship, warfare, and sports have the same fundamentals and communication is a key fundamental. The object of war is to deceive the enemy. What better strategy is there other than having good communication lines on your end and distorting the enemy’s communication lines? If the general on the one side achieves that, victory is almost always guaranteed all other things being equal. In sports, I am sure we all appreciate what happens when there is good communication between the team members. Miscommunication results in missed opportunities or lost games. Same with your business. You stand to lose when communication lines have been distorted or are non-existent. You also fail to enjoy some synergies, which would have existed if communication had been effective. There are so many things that disturb good communication in a small business. The biggest one is dishonesty. I recommend that you do not mislead your staff on pertinent facts. The biggest pertinent fact being about money. The moment you lose trust in your team is the moment things start to fall apart. Unfortunately, the results are not immediate, and when they become apparent it may be too late to turn the tide and set things right. I have personally witnessed what happens when there is false communication within an organization. Good people leave. The ones who remain are demoralized and you can’t trust them to do their jobs well. In fact, you shouldn’t. It is not wise to trust people who don’t trust you. In the case of your business, it is in your hands to create a culture where everyone trusts each other. I hope you don’t take the slippery road towards destroying trust. If you had already started down that road, it may be a good idea to start making changes to building trust again even if it means changing your staff. Why is this important? Remember I once wrote that banks do not like funding jobs. They like to fund businesses. And one of the ways you can test to see if you have a job or a business, don’t set foot at your business premises for six continuous months. That will easily show if you have a job or a business. I do appreciate that there are businesses at different life cycle stages. If you have been in business for the last five to seven years, by now you should be able to spend up to a year away from your business and come back when it has actually grown bigger. Believe you, me, the person who is bound to disturb the growth of your business is you the founder. So, you are better off separating yourself from it and work progressively towards that. Having a well-oiled team is certainly a very big step in that direction.

“The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck – Anthony Robins”

“Chester Dimairho is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Public Auditor and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors. He founded his audit firm in 2020, and the firm already has two international accreditations. He is currently serving as a non-executive director to the board of Chengetedzai Depository Company. The views expressed in this article are his personal views and should not be treated as professional advice. He can be contacted at chesterdimairho@gmail.com”