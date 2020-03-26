Sub-standard sanitizers may lead to a health catastrophe

GIVING people a false sense of security and hope in whatever form should be highly condemned, especially now, in the case of the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Government and health organisations are recommending 68 percent (%) alcohol gel for sanitizing hands during the current Coronavirus outbreak.

A survey conducted by The BusinessConnect newspaper has unearthed a number of products on the market, such as, the much needed sanitization oil, which has suddenly become handier, in light of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Unscrupulous business people, who stand at nothing, but to profiteer, are roaming around the capital’s streets selling fake sanitization products to the unsuspecting general public, giving false hope a sense of security, which will lead to nothing, but doomed.

It is through such people that diseases spread like veld fires as people will simply let down their guard upon use of such a products.

Unfortunately, for most of us, end users of such products who roam around the streets in search of such products (sanitization) always fall prey to deceitful business people.

Some Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) operators, whose products are not certified by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) are willingly selling substandard products (like sanitization oil) to the general public, which calls for action from authorities given the dire state the nation is facing, in the wake of the killer bug.

However, it has to be noted that it is not only the small business operator who is looking to make a killing off the sale of sanitization oil, but also the big firm who have been producing the product. Citizens must be wary of purchasing half baked products as some firms might be looking at making a killing, especially now when the sanitization oil is in high demand.

Although government and the United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO), including other health related enforcers have encouraged hand washing and sanitization to help curb the spread of Covid-19, using the wrong product could prove costly to the public.

Apart from sanitization oil, citizens should do well to follow the guidelines of curbing Covid -19, as prescribed by the WHO, such as;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.