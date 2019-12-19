Take advantage of government’s 25% olive branch: Nyoni

Staff Reporter

SMALL and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to take advantage of the Act that allows SMEs to be allocated 25 percent (%) of all tenders floated by Government, in order to boost their businesses, which in turn would lead to economic growth towards Vision 2030.

Government has been making policies that enable business people to operate conducively and viably, in order to boost production in many sectors of the economy.

Speaking in an interview, Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said, government has a lot of laws that are made to facilitate economic growth, adding that her ministry also has provisions that can propel SMEs to operate profitably.

“Speaking from my own ministry, there is a section in our Act that says 25 % of any tenders that are made, should go to SMEs and that is really conducive to economic growth. If you don’t include SMEs into tenders, it remains a ‘big-boys game’, leaving them out; hence they won’t be able to grow.

“So, because of those laws, it is possible for SMEs to be included,” said Cde Nyoni.

She further encouraged women who are into business to take advantage of that initiative to grow their businesses, while also urging them (women) to apply for tenders, in order to stand to get business from these tenders and not be left out, as has been the case.

“With that 25%, we are saying, if there is a road being constructed women can actually get 25% of the road to work on. We have women that into construction and in every other sector to participate in the growth of the economy.

“If SMEs apply and get rejected they need to come back to us so that we help them and possibly get their share of the business,” added Dr Nyoni.