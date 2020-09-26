Teachers’ call justified – ZCTU

By Edward Mukaro

The country’s largest workers body, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called teachers’ demand for salary pegged in the US dollar terms ‘justified’, as most service providers are already pegging services and goods in the Greenback.

Teachers have already sent alarm bells, as their representative bodies have been calling on all their members to ignore Government’s call to reopen schools on the 28th October, citing health concerns and the need for an improved salary of USD520.

Government’s announcement of schools reopening dates ignited instant responses from teachers representative bodies, with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association (ARTUZ) releasing a report titled: “Education in Crisis”, while also calling for wage increment, and ZIMTA released a statement saying, ‘Quality of education in Zimbabwe cannot be driven by demotivated teachers. Teachers deserve better salaries, better treatment, and better conditions for services. Teachers’ salary issues are urgent today.’

In an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect, ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo justified teachers demand saying, “The demand for USD salaries by teachers is informed or driven by the fact that most of the services and products are in USD because the market has dollarized.

“Therefore, teachers are justified by making this demand,” said Moyo.

Moyo added that while the demands by teachers are not new, the government has been boasting about surpluses, therefore government should index the RTGS wages to the USD salaries.

“As to whether government has the capacity to pay its workforce in USD, the workers have said where it could be proven that USD salaries cannot be paid then the government should index the RTGS wages to the USD salaries that prevailed prior to the coming in of RTGS or Bond.

“Meaning the USD salaries that were paid pre August 2018 should be indexed to the current exchange rate prevailing at the auction.

“Again, most of government revenue is in USD,” he said.

The move by teachers’ leaves students and parents confused on whether learning will resume on the 28th September given that the government has not yet given in to the demands.