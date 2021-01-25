The dependable defensive shield – Meleka

By Simbarashe Musaki

Scintillating technical ability, unique qualities of holding up play, linking up well with teammates coupled with the ability to shoot accurate stinging shots suitably defines Zimbabwe international player Elvis Meleka.

Meleka, a defensive midfielder with the heart of a lion who fought epic battles for every club he plays for rose from humble roots to become an international player and an ultimate defensive shield in the middle of the park.

Popularly known as Tsano Elewu, Meleka was born on April 19, 1986, in Mbare and attended Chitsere, Gwinyai and Ruvheneko Primary School before enrolling for high school at George Stark and Lord Malvern respectively.

His football journey commenced in 1998 after joining the Regis Dzenga owned Agatha Sheneti Soccer Academy then coached by Mike ‘Dread’ Madzivanyika.

At the age of 15, some international scouts were monitoring his progress and he celebrated his 16th birthday with a United States of America scholarship at Walt Whitman High School after the academy’s 2001 Sweden tour.

“I started to play soccer at school before I joined Agatha Sheneti Soccer Academy in 1998. In 2002 I got a USA scholarship facilitated by Regis Dzenga after a successful tour in Sweden. The nickname Tsano Elewu came because I have beautiful sisters,” said Meleka.

In 2002, he played for USA Division 2 outfit, Potomac Bombers FC and helped the club to win Division 1 promotion under the mentorship of Greg Glenn.

He returned home in 2003 to join then Division 2 side Harare United FC playing alongside Edward ‘Duduza’ Sadomba, Onismor Bhasera, Ali Sadiki among others and the team became unconquerable, winning the 2004 Division 1 promotion.

Meleka’s precocious talent saw him become a regular player in the Under 20 national team, which won a silver medal in Zone 6 tournament, hosted by Mozambique and a bronze medal at COSAFA Cup played in South Africa.

His enthusiasm, pace and talent catapulted him to limelight in 2006 when he signed for premier league side, Monomotapa Utd FC then coached by the late Friday ‘Amayenge’ Phiri.

In 2008, his career continued to flourish and was snatched by the ambitious Shooting Stars FC on a two years contract playing alongside Elliot ‘Musalad’ Matsika and Esau ‘Taliban’ Amisi and the team lifted the Independence Trophy.

That same year he made his national team debut at CHAN tournament hosted by Ivory Coast.

He said, “In 2002, I played for Potomac Bombers in USA before joining Harare Utd in 2003. I joined Monomotapa Utd and Shooting Stars in 2006 and 2008 respectively. By this time I was a regular in our national teams and my senior national team debut was at CHAN tournament in 2008 in Ivory Coast.”

In 2010, he was signed by Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga coached Gunners FC which was strengthening its Champions league squad and joined some of the country’s’ decorated players such as Willard ‘Bute’ Katsande, Ramson Zhuwawo and Daniel Vheremu

He continued with strong performances which saw regional clubs scrambling for his signature and in 2011, Meleka settled for Madinda Ndlovu coached Mochudi Center Chiefs in Botswana joining fellow Zimbabwean, Arnold Chaka and the team won the premier league championship consecutively in 2011 and 2012.

In 2012/2013 season he was rewarded for his outstanding performance and was crowned Botswana Premier League Soccer Star of the Year.

In 2014, he moved to another Botswana premier league club, BMC FC to play alongside Sageby Sandaka and Nqobile Mpala.

“In 2010, I was part of Gunners’ champions league squad and moved to Botswana’s Mochudi Centre Chiefs in 2011 and we won league title for two consecutive seasons. In 2012/2013 season I was crowned soccer star of the year and the following year I was signed by BMC FC,” added Meleka.

Meleka returned to domestic league in 2016, joining Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa’s star studded ZPC Kariba comprising of Limited Chikafa, Thomas Sweswe, Talent Chawapihwa among others.

In 2017 he played for Hwange FC and lower league club, Mufakose Utd FC coached by David Kutyauripo before rejoining Botswana’s Mochudi Centre Chiefs from 2018-2019.

Meleka who has 23 senior national team caps is currently on a club hunting after his contract with the Botswana giants expired recently and still has a lot to show in the football pitch before hanging boots.