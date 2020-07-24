Tight monitoring of lockdown regulations crucial in curbing COVID- 19

GOVERNMENT’s move to impose a strict lockdown has been greatly appreciated, especially considering that there has been a spike in the number of infected people in the country, caused mainly by returnees escaping quarantine centres, hence giving rise to local transmissions.

There are loopholes that need to be addressed to avoid an increase in the spread of the disease, such as closing channels being used by people to trickle into the country, illegally, and to stop any movement of selected goods into the country from neighbouring South Africa bearing in mind that it is now ranked among the top five countries worldwide to have been mostly hit by the pandemic.

The government and citizenry at large should note that measures such as the lockdown, quarantine (be it at home or public centres) and extreme forms of physical distancing, work. These measures are curbing the spread of COVID- 19, however, they need water-tight monitoring because a slight relaxation may cause a very undesirable effect on the populace.

As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted, the pandemic will shake even the strongest of economies, Zimbabwe’s economy is not spared as it is evident that only essential sectors and registered SMEs are allowed to operate, hence a lot of people who are self-employed and have not registered their businesses will have a hard time to get through this phase.

When governments decided to open colleges and abruptly ordered them to be closed, they were wholly trying to balance various interests in terms of the educational system and the protection of lives in consideration of the health system. One major problem, though: Their calculus about the underlying trade-offs is typically unclear, and the criteria for their policy adjustments are unknown.

The best way to contain this deadly virus varies by country, depending on its means, its tolerance for disruption and its people’s collective will.

In all cases, however, the challenge is a three-way tug of war between combating the disease, protecting the economy and keeping society on an even keel.