Timveos appointment at Petro Trade, above board – Experts

By Wellington Zimbowa

EXPERTS have doused a raging flame shrouding the appointment of former MDC Alliance senior official, Lillian Timveos, whose appointment to the state-run Petro Trade Board, after defecting to the ruling ZANU PF party raised eyebrows.

Timveos, a former vibrant senior opposition official and once deputy treasurer-general of the Nelson Chamisa led MDC A deserted to Zanu PF early this year, together with former Member of Parliament Blessing Chebundo.

Both from the Midlands Province, they had a paraded welcome event hosted at the State House, where they met Zanu PF’s first secretary and country leader, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also has vast interests in the Midlands Province.

Petro Trade, formerly National Oil Company of Zimbabwe had run for five years without a board until the recently instituted one, led by Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, constituting 9 members, with five being female directors.

Lauded as gender-centric, the board is deputised by Zanele Dube, Gladys Mumhure, Ferida Matambo, and Gertrude Marabada being some other female members, joined by Simbarashe Eric Mhuriro, Godfrey Ncube, and Dakarai Mukuku, respectively.

But skeptics said Timveos’ appointment was in sync with the Zanu PF government‘s shenanigans of manipulating the political economy to reward its agents and further its quest to power.

However, respected corporate governance leader, Brian Sedze said there was nothing amiss in the former MDC A’s deputy treasurer’s appointment to the board if the appointment tenets were duly considered.

“Board members must be appointed based on knowledge, skills, and abilities. Political affiliations aside. It doesn’t mean coming from MDC and defective doesn’t mean a person doesn’t have the KSA required.

“However, it is more important that boards are appointed using scientific methods instead of a network. The database or open recruitment is ideal,” said Sedze in an interview with The BusinessConnect.

The former Uniliver top official said the legislative Companies and Other Entities Act or the Act are the legal instruments used to establish the board of a particular entity and these only act to prevent an undesirable person’s to be directors like those with criminal records or who had been insolvent or specified and so forth.

He added that the National Code on Corporate Governance has comprehensive corporate governance best practice, a product of Zimlef and IOd, guided board appointments in the country.

Sedze bemoaned that the law and code gave an impetus for the parent ministry to have the appointing authority, arguing that this should in fact be guided by scientific knowledge such as the use of a database of independent directors that captures competent applications to the Office of President and Cabinet to avoid political influences in appointments.

Most public enterprise boards have been ineffective because of ‘political expedience, fettered hands and often incompetence,’ adding that all of them have not lived up to expectations, relying on government benevolence.

Thought leader and business thinker, Sebastian Zuze weighed in saying that results should be the defining criteria in board appointments.

“The key thing in this issue is the results to be achieved and what it takes to achieve those results,” said Zuze, noting that leadership is the fundamental aspect of key appointments such as board membership, to active desired results.

He said the folly of the Zimbabwean scenario is that social relationships influenced key appointment decisions; hence, the culture of performance measurement for board members alike and other key office bearers is non-existent in the country.

Zuze said although the basic academic and professional rating is important, attitude was the mainstay of good leadership, adding that results mean attaining the common good for a variety of stakeholders.

The former Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) quality assurance boss said it was disturbing the board selection criteria is hinged on what is viewed as necessary for one to be effective against a clear outline of the expected results.

He said the board had a critical task of rectifying a number of matters which were pending, due to its absence to achieve the Ministry’s vision of universal access to sustainable and modern energy in the country by 2030.