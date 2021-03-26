“Too many people are thinking the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, when they ought to just water the grass they are standing on – Amar Dave”

By Chester Dimairho

Today we begin looking at the internal team. There are so many dynamics around the internal team, ranging from qualifications to individuals’ temperaments. Their varying roles too make it very interesting and engaging to keep your team motivated and focused on the bigger picture. Balancing short term issues with long term ones can also be an exciting challenge. Before we go into much detail, I will give the underlying principle the employment contract is premised upon. Legally, an employment contract arises when there is the availability of labour potential and the prospect of reasonable remuneration. This is a negative approach to the employment contract. It implies the employee wants to be paid the maximum amount of remuneration for the minimum amount of work possible and the employer wants to pay the minimum amount of remuneration for the maximum amount of work possible. Already you can see from this illustration that employer-employee disputes are not going to end anytime soon. These disputes began the day when people stopped being self-sustaining at an individual level, and the rich employed the poor. The poor people’s expectation was to be paid what satisfied their needs, while the rich people’s argument was that they would pay based on the perceived value of the work done, not based on the employees’ needs. This matter is so contentious that if you read Exodus 21:2, the Israelites were instructed to give their servants the option to leave for free in the seventh year after six years of service. This was done to maintain some level of equality in society in terms of financial well-being. That also shows us that even thousands of years ago the employer-employee was bound to create significant tension in society. Now imagine how tense things have become in today’s world. A few years ago, I read that the top 1% of the world’s richest people owned or controlled 53% of the world’s resources. And the world’s richest people are the owners of super-corporations whose revenues and profits dwarf the GDPs of some countries. You can Google the world’s richest people and the Global GDP Rankings and you will see that there are a good number of individuals who are richer than some countries by a long shot. This background reveals that the employer-employee relationship represents the class struggle. The rich get richer while the poor get poorer. The agitation between the classes may become apparent in your business if you fail to manage your human resources effectively. My apologies, if you fail to lead your human resources effectively. Managing human resources is a totally different animal when compared to leading human resources. The angle I am going to run with is one of the leading human resources. I hope you will be able to glean some useful tips to significantly improve the human resources function in your business.

“Learn to appreciate what you have, before time makes you appreciate what you had – Unknown”.

“Chester Dimairho is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Public Auditor and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors. He founded his audit firm in 2020, and the firm already has two international accreditations. He is currently serving as a non-executive director to the board of Chengetedzai Depository Company. The views expressed in this article are his personal views and should not be treated as professional advice. He can be contacted at chesterdimairho@gmail.com”