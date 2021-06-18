Tourism on the ropes

By Edward Mukaro

BUSINESS continues to count losses since the outbreak of COVID- 19, with the Tourism and Hospitality industry one of the most affected, but hope has come in the form of spirited vaccination programs, across the globe, as the only solution for growth.

Globally, 2020 is now officially the worst year in tourism, as international arrivals dropped by a massive 74 percent (%), according to the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) report.

Destinations worldwide had 1 billion fewer international arrivals in 2020 than in the previous year due to an unprecedented fall in demand and widespread travel restrictions in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The local hotel industry has not been spared judging from trade updates by players in that sector. Listed hospitality firm, African Sun recorded a low occupancy of 23%, a decline of 25% compared to 48% recorded in 2019.

In a recent trading update, African sun stated, “Resultantly, there was a significant drop in the group’s inflation-adjusted revenue by 55% to ZW$84 billion compared to ZW$4.10 billion in the same period last year.

“Room nights sold went down by 52% to 137.162 from 288.224-reported last year. The decline in room nights was across all market segments, with those attributable to export and domestic reducing by 82% and 35%, respectively.”

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe second vice president, Brian Nyakutombwa attributed the decline in tourist arrival to the pandemic.

“The international independent travelers market has been severely affected by the pandemic, leaving the domestic market to fill in the gap of independent travelers; but, unfortunately, its contribution is yet to pick up and be impactful on the sector,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has been on a drive to boost domestic tourism amidst the outbreak of the pandemic that has restricted tourist arrivals in the country.

Recently, a campaign running under the banner “Zimbho #IzimYami #Vakatsha” was launched to encourage locals to visit tourist attractions

Over the past decade, tourist arrivals into Zimbabwe had been on an upward trend, rising from 1,7 million in 2012 to 2,56 million in 2018, an average growth rate of six percent per annum.