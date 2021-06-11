Trade Fair rescheduled to allow broader roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union, and the Government of Rwanda have decided to shift the date of the continental trade fair, Intra-African Trade Fair (AITF2021) to run from the 8th – 14th 2021, to allow for a broader roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent and ensure that the event is held under the most optimal health conditions.

The decision was made at the extraordinary meeting of the IATF2021 Advisory Council held virtually on 18 March 2021. The new date is expected to allow organizers to take stock of all the latest safety precautions, while also enabling a wider roll-out of COVID- 19 vaccines and to put in place effective COVID- 19 safety and prevention protocols.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, IATF2021 Advisory Council chairman and former President of Nigeria, said the new date would also give countries and businesses more time to prepare for IATF2021.

“Our intent is that all participants garner the full benefits of the abundant networking, trade, and investment opportunities that will arise at IATF2021. Despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, there is a lot of enthusiasm for the event. The extra time is given to preparatory activities and effective roll-out of COVID- 19 vaccines will allow IATF2021 to be held under favourable conditions, giving more confidence to participating governments, exhibitors, buyers, conference delegates, and other visitors,” said Chief Obasanjo.

“IATF2021 will bring together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services, and explore business and investment opportunities enabled by the single market created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), to accelerate Africa’s integration and industrialisation Agenda,” he added.

Organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union and hosted by the Government of Rwanda, IATF2021, will play a crucial role in assisting and enabling businesses and corporates across Africa to share trade and market information and conclude business deals that are critical in supporting the implementation of the AfCFTA.