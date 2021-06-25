Tugwi-Mukosi can transform Zim’s conomic fortunes – Prof Ncube

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

TUGWI-MUKOSI dam’s vast social, economic, and agricultural projects have the potential to boost Zimbabwe’s economic development, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof. Mthuli Ncube has said.

The dam is a concrete-face rockfill dam on the Tokwe River, just downstream of its confluence with the Mukosi River about 72 kilometers south of Masvingo.

Commenting on micro-blogging site, Twitter, after a visit to the dam, Prof. Mthuli Ncube said the dam was a gift for Zimbabwe because of its size and a host of activities that can contribute positively to transforming the economy as well as benefiting the country on the current electricity deficit being experienced in some regions of the country.

“I visited Tugwi-Mukosi dam in Masvingo Province, the dam has a massive capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of water for irrigation, fisheries, tourism facilities, and hydropower generation, and when all these projects are unleashed, it will transform our country,” he said.

The nation’s chief economist added that the Tugwi-Mukosi dam has a lot of islands that can be used for recreational activities, insisting that water capacity can also be used to boost agriculture production through irrigation; hence, alleviating the economic growth of Masvingo province, and Zimbabwe at large.

“Tugwi-Mukosi has over 10-islands, which can accommodate hotels, lodges and camping facilities; hence, all these developments, including irrigated agricultural activities, will contribute to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the province and the country at large,”

Nevertheless, Tugwi-Mukosi is the country’s largest inland water body, with the potential to irrigate over 25 000 hectares.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is looking forward to enjoying a successive winter agricultural outlook this year due to the heavy rains experienced in the past summer, which saw a lot of inland dams registering a 100% rise in terms of water levels.

This is a positive development in the agricultural sector, compared to the prior season, where the country experienced low rainfall, resulting in low water levels in most of the nation’s water bodies.