UKTP to spur horticulture growth – ZimTrade

By Edward Mukaro

THE United Kingdom Trade Partnership (UKTP) will boost Zimbabwe’s horticulture sector, while also enhancing the capacity of new players, ZimTrade has said.

Zimbabwe recently signed a landmark deal with the UK that will see local horticulture products being exported to the European nation, boosting the Southern African nation’s revenue income from exports.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, ZimTrade corporate communications manager, Danai Majaha expressed the organisation’s optimism of the recent agreement between the two nations, saying it will go a long way in building capacity of local horticulture farmers.

“The UKTP programme is going to assist farmers by providing marketing linkages into the UK and EU markets, which are both traditional and biggest markets for our horticulture sector.

“The programme is also going to help us grow our exports through the capacitation of new players. Capacity development is also going to improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean produce,” said Majaha.

Majaha added that despite the resilience shown by the horticulture sector, with sub-sectors such as the citrus experiencing increased demand globally, there is a strong need to build capacity and resilience.

“There is, however, need to build capacity and resilient of local horticulture farmers, which is what the UKTP programme is targeting to achieve.

“So projections are that the horticulture is going to employ more people so that local farmers can meet growing demand,” he added.

Following interventions laid out in the UKTP programme, Zimbabwe’s target is to improve the competitiveness of local farmers, which will enhance access to markets and market linkages. The UKTP programme will complement ZimTrade’s Shop@Zim, an online platform, launched a few weeks ago, with the sole target of linking the country’s suppliers and international buyers. Shop@Zim will bring all Zimbabwean exporters under one roof, making it easy to meet regional and international buyers.

The local horticulture sector, like many other sectors of the economy, has had to face the ugly truth of a shrinking market due to the global bans on movement of goods, as governments moved to curb the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, which meant reduced revenues due to a number of factors that include declining demand and low prices.