UN worrying on prospects of achieving ‘Zero hunger by 2030’

The State of Food security and Nutrition in the World, published this week, estimates that almost 690 million went hungry in 2019 – up by 10 million from 2018, and by 60 million in five years, prompting the United Nations to the doubt global goal of achieving a ‘Zero Hunger by 2030’.

Despite the hungriest being reportedly in Asia, Africa’s hungry population is said to be increasing at an alarming rate.

While high costs and low affordability also mean billions cannot eat healthily or nutritiously, COVID- 19 is fastly acting as a hunger catalyst, as projections show that the pandemic could tip over 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

According to the report which is jointly produced by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN World Health Organisation (WHO), “Asia remains home to the greatest number of undernourished (381 million). Africa is second (250 million), followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (48 million).

“The global prevalence of undernourishment – or overall percentage of hungry people – has changed little at 8.9%, but the absolute numbers have been rising, since 2004. This means that over the last five years, hunger has grown in step with the global population.”

However, the UN further to states that the highlighted statistics tend to hide regional disparities.

“…In percentage terms, Africa is the hardest hit region and becoming more so, with 19.1% of its people undernourished. This is more than double the rate in Asia (8.3%) and in Latin America and the Caribbean (7.4%).

“On current trends, by 2030, Africa will be home to more than half of the world’s chronically hungry.”

As an intervention method, the report argues that once sustainability considerations are factored in, a global switch to healthy diets would help check the backslide into hunger, while delivering enormous savings.

The report further urges a transformation of food systems to reduce the cost of nutritious foods and increase the affordability of healthy diets. While the specific solutions will differ from country to country, and even within them, the overall answers lie with interventions along the entire food supply chain, in the food environment, and in the political economy