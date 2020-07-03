Urban farmers on the brink of hunger

By Edward Mukaro

‘SOIL-BARONS’ in Mabvuku-Tafara have exposed urban households to hunger, as their continued illegal tilling and extraction of soil for sale, have left death traps, in the form of pits and gullies, at the expense of residents who rely on farming to eke out a living.

Although it is illegal – in most cases – to farm in urban areas, most families in high-density suburbs depend on unused council or private land to farm their corn.

Recent reports by international agencies such as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have that Zimbabwe is facing a dire food sufficiency scenario, whereby as many as 7.7 million people are food insecure.

Of that number, an estimated 3.3 million stay in the urban areas.

Complex issues have led Zimbabwe to this bad situation, such as incessant droughts, Cyclone Idai, COVID- 19 and a deteriorating economy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Business Connect, Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament James Chidhakwa said the illegal activity obtaining in his constituency has spelt doom for residents despite the continued effort of stakeholders to halt the misdemeanour.

“We are facing a serious challenge, which is a threat to food security because our grandmothers and even most of us rely on these pieces of land to grow our crops. “There is now a danger because if the rains come, it means we will lose people because of those open pits.

“These pits are a danger health-wise and to the community,” said Chidhakwa.

Chidhakwa also called for stern action from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) if any success is to be realized in as far as curbing the illegal activity is concerned.

“First thing is first, people should be arrested. Whenever people are doing wrong, people should be arrested.

“We have approached the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), Mabvuku police station with whom we did some joint operations, but those soil-barons are still operational,” he added.