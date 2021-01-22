USA donates 20 Covid-19 ventilators to Zimbabwe

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE United States of America (USA) through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 20 state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe to help the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Too many Zimbabweans have already passed away due to COVID-19. We express our deepest condolences to all who have lost their loved ones. We are pleased to deliver 20 ventilators, which complement Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond,” Ambassador Brian A. Nichols said at the handover.

The USA manufactured ventilators reflect cutting-edge technology are said to be customized to Zimbabwe’s needs and requirements with their compact and easily deployable design set to provide the needed flexibility for medical professionals with while treating Covid-19 patients.

The ventilators are set to relieve the patents having respiratory challenges emanating from the panic disease that has so far claimed 917 lives and infecting according to the latest official statistics.

In addition to the ventilators, USA is set to provide a tailored package of support, including installation, training for healthcare workers, and a one-year service agreement for regular maintenance.

According to the USA, the donation brings the United States’ response to the pandemic in Zimbabwe to over $20 million, building on previous investments to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, increase laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance and provide humanitarian assistance.

In Zimbabwe, the United States has provided $3.5 billion in assistance since 1980, including $1.2 billion in health assistance for diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.