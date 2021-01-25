Vabati VaJehovha going from strength to strength

By Simbarashe Musaki

VABATI VaJehovah choral group’s voices blend together beautifully – like a mixture of perfume oils of the same kind – an ingredient to a dazzle of publicity in pioneering the Vapositori music genre in a music industry dominated by instruments bonded music.

The BusinessConnect newspaper hooked up with Vabati VaJehovah band leader, Richard Magaya and convinced him to summon up the group’s nostalgic moments fused with tragedy, and hope, as the Biblical Lazarus’ prescription to raise the group from the musical graveyard after the death of its three founding members.

The group, Vabati VaJehovah, was formed in 1999 in Mufuka Village in Mhondoro, Mashonaland West.

It was founded by Rugare Apostolic Fellowship Church followers, Mamrod Magaya and his late brothers, Wiseman, Timothy and Kumbulani, together with their non-biological uncle Samson Tawengwa, as a fundraising tool to compassionate surviving families of Vimbiso yaJehovah church members who perished in a road accident at Chivake Bridge along Murehwa road.

Vabati VaJehovah front-liners, who were the directors of Norton based Magaya building contractors donated a higher percentage of their musical proceeds to child upkeep of the deceased until they reached the legal age of majority.

The group, which had recorded 17 albums, to date tried to record their first album Mweya Mutsvene waMwari on numerous occasions, but recording companies rejected their genre opining that it was unmarketable.

“The group was formed in 1999 with the aim of raising funds to look after Vimbiso yaJehovah church members who perished in a road accident. We tried to record our first album on several occasions but producers opined that our music was not marketable,” said Magaya.

Vabati VaJehovah led by the late Wiseman Magaya did not lose hope until the then late Prince Tendai Mupfurutsa owned High-Density Studio offered them a third party contract which authorized the group to individually sell its music.

Unanticipated by the music producers the Vabati VaJehovah music was well received by citizens with their first hit Anouya Chete dominating the local music charts and started recording yearly to quench their growing band of followers’ thirst.

In 2002, one of the founding members Samson Tawengwa, popularly known for his ‘haka haka’ chanting left the group and resurfaced a year later, but the group soldiered on.

The group continued with its successful career and became a household name inspiring many Vapositori choral groups who later joined the music industry.

In 2007, death robbed the group of its founding and talented member Wiseman after a short illness, two years later Timothy died in a road accident and that same year Samson Tawengwa left the group to form his own group Vabati VaJesu.

George Magaya, successfully fit in on the chanting role left by Tawengwa modifying the ‘haka haka’ part with ‘yes’ at the end.

In 2011, Kumbulani died after a long illness and the band took a new shape on lead vocals with Richard Magaya, Nelson Magaya, George Magaya, Tonderai Chakwena and Dezwell Tapera taking over the lead micro-phone, since the surviving founding Mamrod is excellent at doing backing vocals.

“The group later managed to record its first album at High-Density Studio and the music was well received more than what we expected. In 2002, Tawengwa left the group and came back in 2003. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, we lost our founding members Wiseman, Timothy and Kumbulani respectively. After the death of Timothy, Tawengwa left the group to form Vabati VaJesu and his position was filled by George Magaya,” added Magaya.

In modernizing the group, the new look Vabati VaJehovah has dancers namely Steven Muzondo, Anyway Denhere, Given Maweni, Given Mbizvo and Paul Dombo and Francis Magidi to guarantee visual entertainment.

In 2016, Mamrod Magaya went to reside in South Africa and the group went on to record two albums, Tivavarire Denga and their recent offering, Ngandibereke Mapudzi, which had the hit song Fambai Naro featuring Jah Prayzah excluding his services.