Vic Falls can become region’s first green tourist destination – Ndhlovu

By Edward Mukaro

VICTORIA Falls has the capacity to become the first green tourist destination in southern Africa if players in the sector realise opportunities that come from embracing the green economy, the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndhlovu has said.

Addressing delegates who attended the National Dialogue on eco-Tourism: “Towards Greening the Tourism Sector”, Minister Ndhlovu said, “It is time that the tourism sector sees the opportunities that come from embracing a green economy and not envision these externalities as a cost to their profitability.

“Victoria Falls can be the first of one such destination in southern Africa to be termed a green tourist destination and help champion the country’s economic recovery.

The Minister praised efforts and progress made by the city’s tourism players, while also acknowledging the sustainable utilisation of the country’s natural resources.

“I wish to acknowledge the massive progress that you, as the tourism industry in this city, have made in embracing renewable energy, particularly in the new projects that you are working on.

“Our Tourism product at Victoria Falls is based mainly on the sustainable utilisation of our natural resources and protection of the climate is thus critical. Let us maintain if not intensifying our trajectory towards a green and sustainable tourism industry in Vic Falls,” he said.

Players in the tourism industry were also challenged to use energy sustainably, as the nation revises its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement 2015.

Total emissions in the energy sector are expected to increase significantly over the coming decades, rising to around 26.5 and 37.5 metric tonnes of Carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030 and 2050, respectively. Emissions from the transportation sector are also forecasted to rise significantly as demand for vehicles and transport services increase with economic growth, particularly for passenger cars. Other sub-sectors are expected to see a steady increase in activity and associated emissions, assuming robust economic growth, industrial output, and rising standards of living over the medium and long term.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is currently working on a climate change legal framework that will offer the country an opportunity to consolidate aspects of climate change response – including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement reporting requirements that cannot or might inadequately be covered by amending existing statutory instruments plus enacting additional regulations.

Researchers, scientists, tour operators, strategies, regulators, and tourism players attended the Eco-Tourism Dialogue meeting, to understand the needed efforts to green Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.