Waste Management Committees enhance livelihoods

By Edward Mukaro

LOCAL authorities have been implored to spearhead the formation of local level Waste Management Committees in all major centres so that cleanliness is attained in its totality, while also assisting communities to identify livelihoods enhancement opportunities.

Government has been at the forefront, encouraging citizens to make use of all disposal waste and get value out of it to sustain livelihoods.

Speaking recently at Mahamba Business Centre, in Bubi District Matabeleland North Province, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu challenged local authorities to empower residents in sustainable waster management.

“Waste Management Committees are essential in mobilising communities for clean-ups, advocacy and also act as the eyes in identifying litterbugs and general monitoring. This is also in testimony that an empowered society is an able community in perpetuating the sustainable waste management agenda.

“The beauty of community-based waste management is that it allows for communities to permeate through the whole waste management landscape and identify livelihood enhancement opportunities from the waste at their disposal, hence, adopt sustainability principles and circularity in the waste material value chain,” he said.

The Minister added that forming such communities (waste management committees) was also fulfilling the global and government’s aspirations.

“Again, this also remains key in perpetuating the global and national agenda on sustainable waste management; and in promoting our national aspirations as depicted in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030,” he added.

It is the government’s hope to see communities finding a niche in the business case provided in waste management and embarking on recycling, remaking and repurposing of waste; thus achieving zero waste in the environment and at the same time enhancing livelihoods.

“This remains a vital facet of the circular economy we all envisage and is also capable of ensuring cleanliness of our service centres, and the environment in its entirety.

“I also, call upon local authorities to foster linkages and collaborations with recycling companies for the collection of recyclable materials, and in so doing propel the circularity model and aid communities to irk a living from waste from waste as they convert, trash to cash,” said the Minister.