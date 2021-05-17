Worrying trend of service personnel involvement in armed robberies

THE nation has been off late, recording a worrying trend where members of the uniformed forces – retired or active – have been caught on the wrong side of the law, involved in armed robberies across the country.

Operating in gangs – teaming up with real-life serial armed robbers – stealing from unsuspecting citizens, using deadly force and backed by arms, these servicemen and women have thrown their oath to the ground and disregarded their purpose on God’s earth.

Who is safe from these unscrupulous infidels?

At the core of the thousands of questions probably be the country’s uniformed service’s gun laws, as to who can have access to firearms and also who carries one home?

No doubt, these servicemen and women are coopted into these gangs due to their ability to access firearms, whether at their workstations or from colleagues who have access.

Local newspapers have been awash with reports of such cases that are before the courts.

The rate at which the cases have been reported is alarming, to say the least.

In early January, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was forced to issue out a statement on the spate of armed robberies involving their service personnel, condoning such acts citing, “In view of the recent cases of criminal activities by members of the force, the ZNA would like to put it on record for the umpteenth time that as an organisation, it does not in any way condone such behaviour nor any forms of criminality committed by any of its members purporting to be on official duty.

“Anyone found to be on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country. Incidents of armed robberies which were reported at Gwebi River Bridge lay-bye along Harare-Chinhoyi Road on January 6 and in Mutawatawa, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe on January 19 will be thoroughly investigated and the culprits will be brought to book.”

After the above-mentioned incidences, cases are still being recorded, sadly.

Some have, however, been discovered to be impersonations of servicemen by robbers who don the army or police regalia and rob unsuspecting people.

Authorities should be seen to rein in such citizens and servicemen who are on the prowl, pouncing on unsuspecting innocent citizens as uniformed are meant to serve and protect the people.

One would hope that the economy gets back on course soon enough because that could be one of the reasons for the rise of crime, not only committed by service people, but even private citizens