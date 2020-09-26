ZCTU denounces government claims on employment turn around

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE country’s largest employee representative body, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has quashed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for misinforming the nation on the job creation situation following its ascendency to power in the 2017’s ‘soft coup’, stating that this was a deliberate move to enhance its status quo.

“We have noted the excitement from government from misinterpreted analysis that formal employment has gone up over the past two years on the back of natural calamities and other challenges.

“The temptation to misinterpret the NSSA figures is informed by the obvious reasons to portray the government policy as being positive and having resulted in job creation.

“The correct analysis is that the registered companies with NSSA are not new entrants. The companies existed long back but had not registered their employees with NSSA.

“When NSSA inspectors “register new company” that does not mean there are new employees that have joined the labour market,” said ZCTU’s secretary-general Japhet Moyo.

ZCTU’s sentiments come in the wake of post-cabinet revelations by government spokesperson and Information and Broadcasting and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa that Zimbabwe weathered the natural and artificial challenges to mark a 20 percent increase in formal job creation from 2017 to August 2020.

Addressing journalists in the capital, recently, after a Cabinet meeting, minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government was ‘ecstatic’ on the new employment trajectory ushered in by the current President Mnangagwa’s administration.

“The Ministers of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Industry and Commerce, and

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development informed Cabinet on job creation trends in all sectors of the economy, since the advent of the Second Republic. Despite the plethora of challenges that were faced, which include, among others, foreign currency shortages, currency instability as well as natural calamities, such as droughts, cyclones and COVID- 19, the formal employment figure increased from 1 083 823 in 2017 to 1 296 396 as of August 2020 according to data from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA),” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

According to minister Mutsvangwa, the agriculture, construction and energy sectors, hence had a 41, 40 and 37 percent registered growth during the period under review, amounting to a 20% employment upshot for the economy.