Zim COVID cases rise sharply

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE winter season has seen a serious upward spiral of COVID- 19 infections, throughout the country, with three towns placed under localised lockdown and several hotspots spread across the nation’s divide.

A recent post-Cabinet brief stated, “Cabinet noted, with concern that the surge reported in the previous week continued, with a total of 1 239 cases recorded during the period under review, compared to 544 reported the previous week.

“This represents a 127 percent (%) increase. The majority of cases were recorded in Hurungwe (364); Kariba (217); Chiredzi (185), and Makonde (51). Health authorities have designated these areas hotspots, and localized lockdowns have been declared in Hurungwe and Kariba.”

The government noted that the increase in cases is mainly attributed to factors such as complacency, both, in communities and the workplace.

Hence, in light of the surge in COVID- 19 positive cases, the government has seen it fit to take measures to curb the increase in cases by delaying the reopening of schools by 14-days.

“In view of the regional and local upsurge of cases, the nation is informed that Cabinet approved that the reopening of schools and other learning institutions be delayed by 14- days. The government will be monitoring the situation and a review would be made after 2- weeks.”

The government’s stance on schools reopening dovetails with stakeholders in the education sector, who have since the outbreak of the pandemic called for the closure of schools until certain conditions were met, to protect the lives of students and teachers.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads (ZINUSH) president, John Muzamani, said, “With regards to schools reopening, we suggest that all schools remain closed throughout the winter season and consider reopening when it is warmer and relatively safer.”

This, Muzamani said, was “…in the interest of learners and teachers’ safety. The Cabinet identified and designated some areas to be placed under localised lockdown,” said Muzamani.

Meanwhile, the following measures are being implemented to lower the Case Fatality Rate; strengthening of critical care in admitting facilities (HDU/ICU); ensuring oxygen availability in admitting centers; ensuring availability of critical care equipment, and cascading critical care training.

Furthermore, measures are being put in place to guarantee the availability of essential services through Telemedicine, integrated outreach, and equipping existing treatment centers with monitoring equipment, medications, PPEs. In addition, Cabinet agreed that Home Based Care will be strengthened by accelerating the introduction of the concept of a Virtual Hospital (Home-Based Care).

It is only hoped that the measures being implemented by the government will lower the infections as well as ensure that the general populace follows laid down regulations to curb the deadly virus.

Cabinet further approved the localised lockdown in the following hotspot areas: – in Mashonaland West Karoi; Makonde; Chinhoyi; Mhangura; Chidamwoyo; Magunje; Chirundu; in Bulawayo Nkulumane (Bulawayo); Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs in Mashonaland Central Mount Darwin and in Masvingo, Chiredzi.

The nation is informed that there would be a joint security blitz to enforce the recently promulgated COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially in the designated hot spots.”