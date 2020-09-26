Zim experiencing superficial monetary policy success?

By Tendai Dune and Simbarashe Musaki

THE shortage of smaller US dollar denominations is inflationary, as businesses round up prices, a scenario that will have unintended consequences of extending the lifespan of the Zimbabwe dollar, thereby, becoming a superficial monetary policy success, economic experts have said.

Economic expert, Vince Musewe, in an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect, opined that the situation is artificial as vendors are holding to the US$1 notes and selling them to change seekers – at a premium – describing the move as an inflation catalyst.

“The shortage of US$1 notes is not good for the economy and of course, it’s inflationary because people round up prices due to unavailability of (loose) change. It is a problem which will persist, I’m not sure what is going on, but what I heard is that vendors are getting US$1 notes and when they have them they sell them to people who want change, at a premium.

“The smaller notes are not readily available in the market. Obviously, making things difficult because right now, a person is forced to change the US$ into local currency because of change crisis,” said Musewe.

Commenting on the same issue, economic connoisseur, Robert Mhlanga believes the current problem can be addressed by the use of catalysts, which ensures the flow of cash to all economic agents as well as the use of multi-currency pricing schemes, US$/Rand.

“In Zimbabwe, we can have very good economic policies, but without political will, these policies won’t work much. However, in our situation the challenge of shortage of US1 notes will have unintended consequences of extending the life of the Zimbabwean dollar as it will be used for change purposes and the authorities will parrot this as a success of the monetary policy.

“This problem can be addressed through the use of rebates/cards for small notes which will be exchanged for in later days, use of multi-currency pricing schemes that is US$/Rand, use of electronic payments, having enough reserves for forex notes by the government and use of catalysts which ensures flow of cash to all economic agents,” said Mhlanga.

Retailers have been found wanting when it comes to paying customers change, as they are often without loose change, thereby forcing the customers to buy any other goods or wares that were not initially in one’s budget.