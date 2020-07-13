Zim eyes US$5 billion tourism industry

By Varaidzo Zhakata

GOVERNMENT has availed a financial stimulus package to the tourism sector – which has a major contribution to the country’s GDP- moving to ensure its recuperation from the COVID- 19 downfall and stir competitive growth to match international standards in its quest for a US$5 billion industry by 2023.

The stimulus package includes a ZW$500 million government guarantee and a ZW$20 million tourism revolving fund, according to the Finance and Economic Development Planning ministry.

In response to interview questions by The Business Connect, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti said the stimulus package would assist the industry’s stakeholders that were negatively impacted by COVID- 19.

“We are hoping that this facility will be able to give us a good start and repair damage that has been caused by this pandemic. We are hopeful that it (stimulus package) will be able to aid our players in the sector to at least get some relief,” said Koti.

Koti’s outlook comes hot on the heels of feedback to journalists on the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan Post COVID-19 by finance minister Mthuli Ncube, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on national development planning briefed to journalists, recently, following the weekly government meeting.

Other interventions include waivering of Value Added Tax on domestic tourism (VAT) to stir its uptake, in the wake of waning prospects of international tourism due to international travel barriers due to COVID-19.

Operators will have a little relief from forex challenges, as liquidation of foreign currency paid by international tourists has been deferred while the government has undertaken to expeditiously facilitate government’s debts to local industry players and supporting the local tourism body.

The country has undertaken to stir the sector through harnessing domestic, regional, diaspora and international tourism, while enhancing national branding and image transformation, and actively pursuing digital marketing campaign.

These resolutions came following a meeting, which was hosted by Zimbabwe tourism sector stakeholders to craft a post COVID- 19 recovery and growth strategy.

It was noted that the effects of Covid-19 hit the tourism industry the hardest, compared to other sectors of the economy, hence it was agreed that there was need to come up with various interventions, which will revive and grow the tourism sector into a US$5billion industry by the year 2023.

According to Koti, the tourism sector lost approximately US$50billion globally, and that translates to a loss of about 50 million jobs worldwide.

“The financial package will definitely go a long way in aiding businesses that have been affected negatively way by this pandemic (COVID- 19). The tourism sector in its totality, in the world, lost close to US$50billion and that translates to a loss of about 50 million jobs,” said Koti.

The tourism sector is one of the sectors that were affected by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which forced the industry to shut down for 100 days on both local and international tourists.

There seems to be an ease of the restrictions after the government, last month, announced that it would partially open the industry starting with the local tourists, which were underrated in favour of the international travels.

The tourism sector is one of the key sectors that draw fuel foreign currency to the economy of Zimbabwe, through various activities and scenery, which attracts tourists to the southern African nation.