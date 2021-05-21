Zim, French connection to spruce up world heritage site

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

ZIMBABWE and France, through the French Development Agency (AFD), are collaborating in efforts to find sustainable solutions to some of the challenges that have been affecting the world heritage site, Great Zimbabwe.

While addressing congregates at the Great Zimbabwe development project workshop, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Aaron Nhepera said, “The partnership seeks to ensure that our premier national and works heritage site, Great Zimbabwe, is developed to expected standards that befit it’s local and international significance”.

In addition, Nhepera highlighted that the partnership is in line with the vision of the Second Republic that seeks to engage and reengage with the wider global communities to ensure that Zimbabwe takes advantage of benefits that accrue from mutual cooperation with other states and development cooperating partners such as AFD.

Moreso, over the past two years, the AFD and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, through the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) have worked tirelessly to develop and understand how they can collaborate towards this goal, said Aaron Nhepera.

In that regard, the Ministry engaged the AFD, since 2018, when they made their intention to contribute to the development of cultural heritage sites in the country and the seriousness of the partnership was shown in 2018, when the director-general visited Zimbabwe from the 5th to the 7th October 2018 and had the opportunity to meet His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe is a key parastatal in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, with the special mandate to protect the country’s cultural heritage in all its forms.

“We will together come up with a development blueprint for Great Zimbabwe that will enhance the value of the site as an educational and tourism hub for the Culture sector of this country,” added Nhepera.

The corporation with the French is most likely to boost sectors such as the Tourism and Hospitality Industry, as it is an enabling economic pillar to other sectors of the economy.