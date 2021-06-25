Zim market excites Cresta Grande

By Edward Mukaro

CRESTA Hotels has been encouraged by the ‘positive mark’ registered by its latest edition, Cresta Grande Hotel, in South Africa, aided by the direct South Africa Airlink’s scheduled flights between Harare and Cape Town.

Launched on 16 April 2021, Cresta Grande became the group’s first hotel in the rainbow nation.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Cresta Hotels managing director Chipo Mandela expressed optimism about the new unit’s fortunes in South Africa, sitting the overwhelming response from Zimbabwe and the direct flights connecting Cape Town and Harare.

“We are particularly pleased with the interest in Cresta Grande from the Zimbabwean market, which has a direct air connection to Cape Town through SA Airlink’s scheduled services between Harare and Cape Town. Interest from the South African market and the small numbers of international travellers has been better than expected.

“There has been an excellent response to the launch of Cresta Grande and business to date has been as good, if not better, than originally anticipated. Of course, business is dependent on favourable operating conditions and we are, as much as anyone else, subject to the fluctuations that may flow from various levels of Covid response,” said Mandela.

Despite being not in a position to share market information, Mandela expressed confidence and satisfaction in Cresta Grande’s impact on S.A’s market, despite the restrictive COVID- 19 pandemic conditions in the region and internationally.

“It is our belief we have made a positive mark on the Cape Town market and our positioning in the four-star segment has been vindicated by this response.

“Business depends on trading conditions in South Africa, Southern Africa and across the world, and these are at present almost entirely guided by response to Covid in various countries. It is difficult to predict what will happen, but it is generally felt that a return to less volatile conditions will only be enjoyed in 2022 and that all business between now and then will be in a state of fluctuation,” said Mandela.

She added that this sector is resilient and determined, as well as professionally run, and competently managed, so it will recover and it will not only regain its previous standing, but will undoubtedly strengthen, especially when traveller confidence has reached its previous levels in months and years to come.

The appetite for travel in our source markets is as strong as ever, fuelled by a lack of travel in the past 18 months.

Cresta Hotels is one of Southern Africa’s leading hotel management groups, operating business and resort hotels in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.