Zim poised for 6% GDP growth

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Zimbabwe’s economic recovery is underway, in 2021, with an expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about six percent (%).

Speaking during the conclusion of the two-weeks virtual staff visit by the IMF, staff team leader, Dhaneshwar Ghura cited that economic recovery is credited to a bumper agricultural harvest, increased power supply, and the resumption of greater manufacturing and construction activities.

“However, an economic recovery is underway in 2021, with real GDP expected to grow by about 6%, reflecting a bumper agricultural output, increased energy production, and the resumption of greater manufacturing and construction activities,” said Ghura.

The projection parallels with the prior prediction of 3.9% growth by the World Bank and is closer to the projection by the Southern African Nations Treasury (SANT), that GDP will increase by 7.4%.

The IMF also observed efforts by authorities in Zimbabwe and said attempts to contain the nation’s budget deficit, reserve money growth and the introduction of a foreign-exchange auction system signalled that Zimbabwe is moving in the right direction.

“Further efforts are needed to solidify the stabilization trends and accelerate reforms. The near-term macroeconomic imperative is to improve the coordination among fiscal, foreign exchange, and monetary policies, while addressing COVID-19 related economic and humanitarian challenges,” observed the IMF.

The IMF team, however, pointed out that uncertainty remains high in Zimbabwe, as the country faces a third wave of Coronavirus infections, that has ushered in new measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, including limits on public gatherings, which took effect on June 14.

“The outlook will depend on the pandemic’s evolution, the pace of vaccination, and the implementation of sustainable policies,” the Fund printed out.

IMF team leader, Ghura, conducted a virtual staff visit with the Zimbabwe authorities during June 1–15, 2021, to discuss recent economic developments and the economic outlook.

Ghura also praised Zimbabwe for showing resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other exogenous shocks. The pandemic, on top of Cyclone Idai in 2019, a protracted drought, and weak policy buffers, has taken a severe toll on the economic and humanitarian situation.

“The IMF mission notes the authorities’ efforts to stabilize the local currency and lower inflation. In this regard, contained budget deficits and reserve money growth, as well as the introduction of a foreign exchange auction system, are policy measures in the right direction,” he added.