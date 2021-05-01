Zim prepares for bumper harvest

COMING from a period of incessant droughts, Cyclones and a bad economy, news that the country is expecting a bumper harvest is music to the ears of every citizen and Government should get credit for in place programs whose effect are only starting to be noticed.

According to the 2020/ 21 summer cropping season, Zimbabwe expects to harvest 2.7 million tonnes of maize, the highest in 20-years.

A surplus of over 820 000 tonnes of cereal is expected this marketing season, the highest yield since the 2000/ 01 season.

Indeed, the projects initiated and implemented by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is starting to pay off.

Considering that the country has previously been mostly relying on grain from neighbouring countries like Zambia, Malawi and South Africa, it is inspiring to know that the journey to becoming food secure is not far off.

Imported maize mealie-meal is obviously in larger quantities compared to the local product; hence, one hopes the bumper harvest will come with good ripple effects, such as promoting the local manufacturing industry.

Zimbabwe has had to rely on food aid despite the fact that the country was the region’s breadbasket.

Once again, it’s the communal farmers whose contribution seems to have bailed out the country, as the crop assessment report states that they contributed 36 percent (36%) off for maize production.

The report states that cereal production is estimated at 3 075 538 tonnes against a national cereal requirement of 1 797 435t for human consumption and 450 000t for livestock.

Traditional grains production is estimated at 347 968 tonnes, which is an increase of 128 percent (%) compared to the 152 515 tonnes produced by farmers in the 2019/2020 season.