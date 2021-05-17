Zim to assess impact of technology on families

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare seeks collaboration with relevant stakeholders with regards to analyzing several aspects of technology and its impact on families, as Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Families (IDF), which ran under the theme: “Families and new technologies”.

Pursuant to the above, ‘policy’ has been identified as an important cog in meeting targets across most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the country’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) pillars, hence; the importance and significance of celebrating the day.

Addressing delegates who attended the local occasion to mark the IDF in Harare, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Hon Paul Mavima said, “We intend to explore the intersection of digital technology and parenting education as one of the modes of child protection or wider family support.

“We view the approach as a potentially viable and significant preventive strategy for reducing child abuse and supporting the healthy development of children, including children with disabilities so that they can reach the maximum levels of their potential,” said Minister Mavima.

The Ministry also takes cognizance of the fact that, with the growing field of innovative technologies, new digital technologies have the potential to empower persons to meet their parenting, guardianship and caregiving obligations, successfully.

He added, “Families are vital for any nation’s growth, stability, sustainability and development.

Furthermore, the Ministry supports families in both rural and urban areas under different social protection initiatives that seek to enhance the wellbeing of families.

These initiatives include social cash and in-kind transfers, educational assistance, child protection services, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and support with the establishment and sustenance of livelihood projects.”

During the 1980s, the United Nations (UN) began focusing attention on issues related to the family. In 1983, based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development in its resolution on the Role of the family in the development process (1983/23) requested the secretary-general, to enhance awareness among decision-makers and the public of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs.

In 1993, the General Assembly decided in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) that 15 May of every year should be observed as The International Day of Families. This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

On 25 September 2015, the 193 member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the SDGs, a set of 17 goals aiming to eliminate poverty, discrimination, abuse and preventable deaths address environmental destruction, and usher in an era of development for all people, everywhere. Families and family-oriented policies and programmes are vital for the achievement of many of these goals.