Zim to benefit from AU’s 3 million COVID- 19 vaccine

By Wellington Zimbowa

REELING from the hard-hitting Covid-19 second wave pandemic, Zimbabwe is set to benefit from 3 million COVID- 19 vaccine doses that have been made available under an African Union facility backed by Afreximbank.

Zimbabwe will receive 3 010 283 doses at US$20.5 million, according to an Afreximbank schedule.

Established mid last year, the African Vaccine Acquisition Task team (Avatt), is procuring 270 million doses for the motherland continent set for distribution in accordance with member states’ population size, according to AU chair and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement.

Under the facility, Afreximbank will provide advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to US$2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of countries upon receipt of firm orders from Africa states.

The countries will then pay for the Pfizer; AstraZeneca supplied drugs using an Afreximbank instalment payment facility of up to five years.

These vaccines are being provided through an independent licensee, Serum Institute of India – as well as Johnson & Johnson.

“While the COVAX initiative is vital to Africa’s response, the African Union is concerned that the COVAX volumes to be released between February and June may not extend beyond the needs of frontline health care workers, and may thus not be enough to contain the ever-increasing toll of the pandemic in Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

The Afrex facility is to add to the COVAX initiative, co-led by the World Health Organisation, geared to deliver vaccines evenly across the globe amid AU fears that Africa may not get enough vaccines under COVAX.

COVAX’s 600-million dose target will only cover about 300 million people in the whole of Africa, which unfortunately is about 20 percent of the population on the continent.