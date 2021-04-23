Zim to receive 1 300 tractors, 16 combine harvesters… as Zim-Belarus agric mechanisation program readies for Phase2

By Edward Mukaro

BELARUSIAN agricultural concern, Bison Agro-machinery, a company spearheading the fulfilment of the Zimbabwe-Belarus bilateral Mechanisation Program agreement signed between the two countries is readying for Phase 2 of the project after Phase 1 cost US$51 million.

Under Phase 1 of the project, 474 tractors, 210 seed drills, 39 combines, 5 trucks with semitrailers were delivered to Harare.

At present, more than 40 organisations and individuals benefited from the program, while 70 locals have undergone specialised agro machinery training, through the project.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, Bison Agro-machinery chief executive officer Alexander Kazakevich expressed optimism about the impending Phase 2, as he was pleased with cooperation from the Government and progress made under Phase 1 of the program.

“We are happy with the results and partnership relations established with the Government of Zimbabwe and farmers who managed to evidence the quality and efficiency of the machinery supplied.

“We are expecting Phase 2 to consist of more than 1 300 tractors, 16 combine harvesters and several types of agricultural implements.

“At the present moment, the 2nd Phase contract is passing through necessary procedures within responsible authorities,” said Kazakevich.

The agro-machinery firm has lived to its promises as operations in some cities and town have already commenced, while partnerships have been established with local entities as the firm moves to fulfil its objectives of the bilateral cooperation deal with the country, despite the limitations brought about by the pandemic.

“At the present moment, we have started our operations in Mutare.

“We have a partnership with Allied Timbers Zimbabwe to use part of their facilities for organising service support point for trucks, combines and agricultural tractors.

“We have pointed out several areas in Chiredzi and Kwekwe and now we are communicating on the rental conditions. Also, we have decided to place a service support point in Mazowe, instead of Glendale.

“Of course, the second wave of COVD- 19 and the lockdown reduced the speed of our operations,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the Belarus Mechanisation Facility worth over US$58m at the Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Hatcliffe, Harare.

The facility is part of the deals struck by President Mnangagwa during his tenure as Vice President in 2015 and as President in January 2019.