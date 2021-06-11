Zim to register 3.9% economic growth

By Varaidzo Zhakata

ZIMBABWE’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to reach 3.9 percent (%) in 2021, a reflection of significant improvement after a two-year recession, according to the World Bank Zimbabwe.

According to the World Bank, economic growth this year be spurred on by the recovery of agriculture as rains normalised (2020/2021 summer cropping season), businesses adjust to limitations caused by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

According to the World Bank, Zimbabwe’s economic recovery is expected to strengthen further in 2022, with GDP mounting at 5.1%, as the deployment of vaccines intensifies and implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 (2021-2025) bears fruits.

Overall, the bank observed that disruptions caused by the pandemic will continue to weigh on economic activity in Zimbabwe, limiting employment growth and improvements in living standards; hence, the Bank called for domestic policies to be put in place to strengthen and sustain macroeconomic stability – which is critical for consolidating economic recovery.

“Recent efforts to stabilize prices through rule-based monetary and exchange rate policies have been effective and must be continued and expanded. Fiscal policies supportive of these efforts have thus focused on avoiding monetary financing and quasi-fiscal activities, reducing distortive subsidies and improving fiscal and debt transparency.

“Improving the country’s growth prospects will require further attention to policies that strengthen the quality of service delivery in the social sectors. Preserving lives during an unprecedented pandemic that protects livelihoods, strengthens social protection, improves food security, and ensures better education outcomes,” said World Bank country manager Mukami Kariuki.

Facing tight public finances and limited recourse to external financing, Zimbabwe will need to rely mostly on reallocating domestic resources to optimal public uses and leveraging private financing and humanitarian support where possible. Addressing underlying challenges in health, education, social protection, and food security will require sustained financing, strengthened accountability frameworks, and investments inappropriate management information systems.

The ZEU reviews developments in 2019 and 2020; and emerging trends in 2021. Part One of the ZEU provides an overview of the macroeconomic and poverty context, Part Two assesses the impact of COVID-19 and other exogenous shocks on the delivery of basic services to the poor and proposes mitigating actions for discussion.