Zimbabwe losing gold glimmer to South Africa

By Tendai Sahondo

MUDDY bodies troop from a hollow gold tunnel in Mazowe, central Zimbabwe. Exhausted and desperate, they stagger to one of the numerous Chinese gold mills and pin their hopes on fate. Luck favors them and they salvage rich pickings from their ore tonnage, however before they can plunge into reckless merry-making, they face a dilemma – sell their gold to government and receive half of their payment in a weakening local currency or get paid exclusively in United States Dollars (USD) from unauthorised gold dealers. Unsurprisingly, they opt for the alternative.

Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Miners (ASGM) have gained notoriety for selling their gold on the black market to avoid receiving 45% payment in Zimbabwean dollars which are constantly losing value against the green back. Black market agents have taken advantage of the unfavorable payment policy to mop up most of Zimbabwe’s gold, which they smuggle to South Africa, prejudicing the state of potential forex income and tax revenue.

The Gold Watch Project, a collaboration between the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime and Levin Sources, notes that gold smuggling is a significant source of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), depriving governments of much needed revenue that could be put towards development aims.

Owing to the illegal gold trade, deliveries to the country’s sole buying agency, Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR), plunged 23% to 23 tonnes in the year to end-October 2019 in comparison to the 30.13 tonnes achieved in the same period last year

Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF), a representative body for artisanal miners blames government for spurring gold smuggling to South Africa through its lopsided payment policy. In an exclusive interview, ZMF Chief Executive Officer Wellington Takavarasha said the country could be losing in excess of US$2.1bln annually to gold-related IFFs.

“The gold pricing structure effectively means that a miner is paid at a current rate of US$24 and $ZW311 per gram of gold, against the parallel market, which is paying 100% in USD, furthermore, without any royalty deductions. It is estimated that about 54 tonnes of gold are illicitly traded annually, and lost revenue amounts to $2.1bln, conservatively, ” he said.

Speaking to journalists that were part of the Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF) IFF training in Johannesburg, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Deputy Director, Oliver Chiperesa confirmed the country is losing a lot of gold through the South African channel.

“We have received information to the effect that South Africa is the major destination for gold smuggled out of the country with some of the gold sold in United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Finance and economic development minister Mthuli Ncube suspects gold production has actually surged, painting a catastrophic picture for the sub-sector.

“Gold production is actually going up, there is evidence out there, but deliveries to FPR have come down because of leakages. We are determined to plug those leakages so that all the output can be accounted for. When we speak to our colleagues in South Africa at Rand Refinery, they confirm these leakages,” he said.

Ncube said gold smuggled from Zimbabwe is sold to Rand Refinery, refined and channeled to the jewelry market. He however noted that the leakages are helped by South Africa’s favorable policies that make it more lucrative to sell the gold across the border. South Africa pays 15% more than the average global price through a gold rebate.

Speaking at a recent symposium in Harare, RBZ governor, John Mangudya emphasized the importance of mobilising all the gold under the FPR roof. Nevertheless, he ruled out a 100% payment in forex for the gold sector, as the foreign currency is required for other national priorities such as purchasing fuel and electricity.

However the parliamentary portfolio committee on mines and mining development has a different view.

“We are advocating for an upward review to 85/15 in favor of the mining sector. The lucrative ratio will actually boost production, leading to government accruing more forex on a broad denominator basis,” said the chairperson of the committee, Edmond Mkaratigwa.

Courage Charekwa, an artisanal miner from Kwekwe said he would rather trade his gold illicitly than be short changed by government through an unfair pricing model.

“Government should appreciate our efforts by providing a fair pricing model, failure to which we will continue feeding the gold to smuggling agents as this is our sole source of livelihood,” he said.

Zimbabwe is building towards a US$12bln mining sector by 2023 anchored on gold production, which will contribute US$4bln to the dream. The gold sector is expected to be producing 100 tonnes by 2023, however a few housekeeping issues would have to be rectified before the country can start dreaming of attaining this vision.

This story was produced by the Business Connect. It was written as part of Wealth of Nations, a media skills development programme run by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in collaboration with the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism. More information at www.wealth-of-nations.org. The content is the sole responsibility of the author and the publisher.